Anson Funds Management LP Buys 6,900 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HOV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.63. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,715. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $262.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

