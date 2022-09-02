Anson Funds Management LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,856 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

