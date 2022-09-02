Anson Funds Management LP Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 2.59% of MEI Pharma worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,497. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

