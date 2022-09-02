Anson Funds Management LP Has $8 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 439,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,375,189. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

