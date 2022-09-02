Anson Funds Management LP Increases Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOV. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.38. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.54 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

