Anson Funds Management LP Invests $2.94 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Separately, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

THCPW stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,468. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.

