Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Down 28.6 %

NASDAQ RNERW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

