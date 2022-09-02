Anson Funds Management LP Purchases New Stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANB. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,758,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,964,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,474,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANB remained flat at $10.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

