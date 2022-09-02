Anson Funds Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

META traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.13. The stock had a trading volume of 370,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,982. The company has a market cap of $446.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

