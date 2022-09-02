Anson Funds Management LP Sells 4,500 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,807,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 39,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

