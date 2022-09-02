Anson Funds Management LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative International Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,919,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IOAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,388. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.