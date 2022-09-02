Anson Funds Management LP Takes $895,000 Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.16% of Seritage Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:SRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 5,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

