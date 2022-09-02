Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.10% of Osisko Gold Royalties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,032 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 235,740 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 150,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 805,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 24,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.77 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -849.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.