Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of AON worth $111,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,953,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of AON by 16.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $280.78 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.34 and a 200-day moving average of $289.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

