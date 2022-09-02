Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Boosted by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.08. 3,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

