APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143,271 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Home Depot worth $366,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $303.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.46.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

