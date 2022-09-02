APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,967 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.18% of Raymond James worth $243,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.32. 5,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

