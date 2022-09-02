APG Asset Management N.V. Has $449.54 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 213,302 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of McDonald’s worth $449,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,796. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

