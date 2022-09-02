APG Asset Management N.V. Has $645.37 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 1.2% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 3.89% of Tyler Technologies worth $645,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TYL traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.16. 1,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,718. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.96 and a 200-day moving average of $384.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,576. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.