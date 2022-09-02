APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,568,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $232,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,792,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $48.41. 43,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,559. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

