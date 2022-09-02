APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,580 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.36% of Capital One Financial worth $174,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 746,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,107. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

