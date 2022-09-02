APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 54,974 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $264,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,357. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

