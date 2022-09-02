APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 17,973 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.93% of SVB Financial Group worth $275,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.93. 6,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

