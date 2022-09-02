APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 218,091 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,552,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $557,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 279,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,565,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $342.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

