APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 480,526 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 480,526 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.30% of TJX Companies worth $191,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.37. 63,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

