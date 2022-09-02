APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,879 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $54,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Insider Activity

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 41,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.18%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

