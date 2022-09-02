APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $117.42 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.27% of Simon Property Group worth $117,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.3 %

SPG traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. 36,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.