APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 384,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,621,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up 0.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.28% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

