Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Capitalization of $549,596.48 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $549,596.48 and approximately $278,192.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00008301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

