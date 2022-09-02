Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.07. 19,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 94,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $419.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.36.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

Featured Stories

