Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.44). 12,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 16,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.38).

Aquis Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 449.49.

About Aquis Exchange

(Get Rating)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.