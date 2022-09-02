Archer Investment Corp Buys New Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.