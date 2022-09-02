Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE opened at $141.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

