Archer Investment Corp Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FINX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 16,540.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,272 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 110,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 566,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,484 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FINX stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

