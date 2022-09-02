Archer Investment Corp Has $52,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tobam increased its stake in Ciena by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

