Archer Investment Corp Invests $56,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

