Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $23,507,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $21,036,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $16,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $11,155,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,265,000 after buying an additional 139,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

