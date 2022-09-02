Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. 35,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,660. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

