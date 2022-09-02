Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 76,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 99,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 price objective on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.47.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

