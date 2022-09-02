Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Update

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Argus Capital Stock Performance

ARGU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Argus Capital has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Argus Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGU. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the second quarter worth about $500,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

