Ark (ARK) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,413,905 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

