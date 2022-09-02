ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Reduced by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,227 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock remained flat at $41.72 during trading hours on Friday. 161,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,752,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32.

