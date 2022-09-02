Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 44,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,304,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Asana Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Asana by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

