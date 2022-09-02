Ascend Wellness (AAWH) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ascend Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascend Wellness and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 168 504 640 36 2.40

Profitability

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 135.32%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.36% 104.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -5.60 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million -8.51

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

