ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.18

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and traded as low as $95.99. ASGN shares last traded at $96.70, with a volume of 196,124 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

ASGN Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

