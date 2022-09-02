Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $185.27

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.27 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 210.12 ($2.54). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.50), with a volume of 191,005 shares.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.27. The stock has a market cap of £231.27 million and a PE ratio of 337.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £4,964.40 ($5,998.55).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

