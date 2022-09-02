Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,260.17 ($63.56).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,192 ($50.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,329.44. The stock has a market cap of £18.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,751.90.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.