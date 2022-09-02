ATB Capital Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$175.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$153.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a PE ratio of 41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$151.89. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

