Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Update

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Atreca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.81 on Friday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

BCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth about $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

