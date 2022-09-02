ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.87. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.