ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.87. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
